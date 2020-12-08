Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

