FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in November

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 253,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

FIBRA Prologis stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. FIBRA Prologis has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.36.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 201 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 39.0 million square feet (3.6 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.