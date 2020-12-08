Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PB. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 206,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 28.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

