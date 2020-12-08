Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,266 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 47.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133,618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 38,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $190,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,452.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $514,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,324 shares of company stock worth $1,735,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $167.93 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $170.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day moving average is $129.74. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

