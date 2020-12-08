Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,701 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth $17,727,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at about $10,973,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 21.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,278,000 after purchasing an additional 272,061 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,843,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,268,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,408,000 after purchasing an additional 253,726 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EV opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Eaton Vance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

EV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

