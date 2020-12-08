Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 255,168 Shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,168 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in First Horizon National by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Horizon National by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

In other First Horizon National news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock worth $847,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon National Co. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.