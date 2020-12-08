Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG stock opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.