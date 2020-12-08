Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after buying an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Oshkosh by 15.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 235,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Oshkosh stock opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.