Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth $240,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 119.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,076.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,573 shares in the company, valued at $12,151,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $418,330. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

