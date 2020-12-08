Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $22,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Shares of FATE opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $89.92.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

