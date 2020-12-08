Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.97.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $210.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,551 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,296,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 945,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 245,648 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

