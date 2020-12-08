F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,991 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 21,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of F5 Networks worth $49,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 95.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $168.57 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.77.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $398,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,706. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

