Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Holdings Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Exponent worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,927.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.19.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Exponent’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $299,984.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,564.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares in the company, valued at $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,746 shares of company stock worth $13,881,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

