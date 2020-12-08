Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXCOF opened at $7.10 on Friday. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures die-casting and extrusion tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.