Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at BTIG Research

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EVRI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.86.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. Everi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,825. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Everi by 10.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 50,452 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Everi by 10.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,695,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

