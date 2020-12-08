Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Schneider National stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Schneider National by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schneider National by 23.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 370.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

