Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $42.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.74.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

