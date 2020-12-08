Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $11.64 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,354 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,500 shares of company stock valued at $72,615,440. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

