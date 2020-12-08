Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,354 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after purchasing an additional 435,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,704,473,000 after purchasing an additional 514,003 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Microsoft by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,766,804 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,736,892,000 after purchasing an additional 916,501 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 327,500 shares of company stock worth $72,615,440 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.