Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.79 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $338.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.08. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in OrganiGram by 22.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

