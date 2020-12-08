Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will earn $12.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.48 EPS.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NYSE ABG opened at $143.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $319.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,941,000 after acquiring an additional 299,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,081,000 after buying an additional 277,774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 204.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,722,000 after buying an additional 466,515 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,470,000 after buying an additional 62,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $34,115,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.