Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,965 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 43,923 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,256 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,975 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after acquiring an additional 649,316 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,227 shares of company stock worth $35,872,487. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.