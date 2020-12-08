Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 4,560.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,968 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 41,879 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 208,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 199,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.84.

EC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.66.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.