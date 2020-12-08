easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations. In addition, the company develops building projects; and provides financing services.

