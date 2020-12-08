Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,578 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of Dropbox worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $215,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,573 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth $58,473,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $35,258,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $38,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,882 shares of company stock worth $299,763. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Dropbox stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

