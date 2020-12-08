Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $244,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 373.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $1,585,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.86.

In related news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $384.55 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.08 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

