Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollarama from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollarama from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $42.19 on Friday. Dollarama has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $42.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

