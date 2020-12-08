Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.71.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $213.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,406,399. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Dollar General by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

