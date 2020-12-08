DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,413,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,830. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DISH Network by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in DISH Network by 3.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

