Diametric Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,164.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,039.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

