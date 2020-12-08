Diametric Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,164.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,039.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.
In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
