DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 36.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 502 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in DexCom by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $886,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,626,652 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.47.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $337.40 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.