Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DLAKY. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.