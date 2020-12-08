Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Aena S.M.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aena S.M.E. has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $171.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.05 and its 200-day moving average is $144.47. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $194.30.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

