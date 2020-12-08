DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 106,131 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 36,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -233.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

