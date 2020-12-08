Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Get Daimler alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Daimler to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 409.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $47.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daimler (DDAIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.