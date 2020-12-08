Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DADA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $42.83 on Friday. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 240.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after buying an additional 1,656,120 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,058,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,735,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 224,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

