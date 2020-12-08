CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,452 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $50,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 16,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,582,199.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $2,036,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 962,768 shares of company stock valued at $134,352,914. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.04.

CRWD opened at $170.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -355.66 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $172.69.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

