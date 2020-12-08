Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Holdings Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 508,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,863 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Criteo were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Criteo by 1,039.6% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 136.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 36.8% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.