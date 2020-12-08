Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

CEQP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.78 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 975,034 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

