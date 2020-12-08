Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBRL. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $131.39 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.71 and a 200-day moving average of $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

