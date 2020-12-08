Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.40% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 206,466 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 267,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after purchasing an additional 191,762 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 378.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 142,105 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $5,694,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRL. CL King raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $131.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

