Costco Wholesale Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.48 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $9.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.46. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.68.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $373.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.98. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $10.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.