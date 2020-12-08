CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $8.30 on Friday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in CorMedix by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 127,448 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CorMedix by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CorMedix by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the period.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

