CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Stake Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLGX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $79.21.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

