Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 1,295.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 9.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

CORE opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

