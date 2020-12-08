CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

Get CONSOL Coal Resources alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.61.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.04. CONSOL Coal Resources has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $11.92.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.43). CONSOL Coal Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Coal Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high- British thermal unit (Btu) coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.