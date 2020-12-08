Comparing J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) and Apex Global Brands (OTCMKTS:APEX)

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) and Apex Global Brands (OTCMKTS:APEX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get J.Jill alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for J.Jill and Apex Global Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill 0 1 0 0 2.00 Apex Global Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

J.Jill currently has a consensus target price of $3.20, indicating a potential downside of 23.63%. Given J.Jill’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe J.Jill is more favorable than Apex Global Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J.Jill and Apex Global Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill $691.34 million 0.05 -$128.57 million $0.30 13.97 Apex Global Brands $21.04 million 0.10 -$11.50 million N/A N/A

Apex Global Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J.Jill.

Risk & Volatility

J.Jill has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apex Global Brands has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares J.Jill and Apex Global Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill -24.13% -495.33% -6.65% Apex Global Brands -59.35% -90.75% -4.65%

Summary

Apex Global Brands beats J.Jill on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs. As of June 15, 2020, it operated approximately 280 stores. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands Inc., a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout. As of February 1, 2020, it had 42 continuing license agreements with retailers and manufacturers in approximately 144 countries. The company was formerly known as Cherokee Inc. and changed its name to Apex Global Brands Inc. in June 2019. Apex Global Brands Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.