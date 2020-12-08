Comparing Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) & Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 20.66% N/A N/A Civista Bancshares 23.92% 8.93% 1.14%

0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Civista Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $22.51 million 1.55 $5.02 million N/A N/A Civista Bancshares $120.50 million 2.28 $33.88 million $2.01 8.57

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Commercial National Financial and Civista Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Civista Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $17.31, indicating a potential upside of 0.48%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Civista Bancshares pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats Commercial National Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant bankcard referrals, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit. It also purchases securities; and provides trust and third party insurance services. The company operates branch banking offices in Ohio communities, including Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, West Liberty, Quincy, Dayton, and Beachwood; and Indiana communities comprising Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles. It also operates loan production offices Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

