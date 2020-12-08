Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,162 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.47% of Comerica worth $24,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Comerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Comerica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Comerica by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in Comerica by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.03.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

