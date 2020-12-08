Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.03.

Shares of CMA opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Comerica by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Comerica by 1,276.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.